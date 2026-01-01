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Katie Leung
Katie Leung Katie Leung
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Katie Leung

Katie Leung

Date of Birth
8 August 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Height
164 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Arcane 9.2
Arcane (2021)
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire 8.1
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix 7.9
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Filmography

Nightsleeper 6.4
Nightsleeper
Thriller, 2024, Great Britain
The Peripheral 7.6
The Peripheral
Drama, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Arcane 9.2
Arcane
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2021, USA
Annika 7.2
Annika
Drama, Crime, Mystery 2021, Great Britain
Roadkill 6.8
Roadkill
Drama, Thriller, 2020, Great Britain
The Nest 7
The Nest
Drama, 2020, Great Britain
Strangers 6.4
Strangers
Drama, Thriller 2018, Great Britain/China/Hong Kong/Taiwan
The Foreigner 7.3
The Foreigner The Foreigner
Thriller, Action 2016, USA
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