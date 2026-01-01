Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Awards
Katie Leung
Katie Leung
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katie Leung
Katie Leung
Katie Leung
Date of Birth
8 August 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Height
164 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
9.2
Arcane
(2021)
8.1
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
(2005)
Tickets
7.9
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
(2007)
Tickets
Filmography
6.4
Nightsleeper
Thriller,
2024, Great Britain
7.6
The Peripheral
Drama, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
9.2
Arcane
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2021, USA
7.2
Annika
Drama, Crime, Mystery
2021, Great Britain
6.8
Roadkill
Drama, Thriller,
2020, Great Britain
7
The Nest
Drama,
2020, Great Britain
6.4
Strangers
Drama, Thriller
2018, Great Britain/China/Hong Kong/Taiwan
7.3
The Foreigner
The Foreigner
Thriller, Action
2016, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree