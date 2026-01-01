Menu
Simon Farnaby Awards

Awards and nominations of Simon Farnaby

Simon Farnaby
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
 Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
