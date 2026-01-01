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Filmography
Katie Robertson
Katie Robertson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katie Robertson
Katie Robertson
Katie Robertson
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.6
Five Bedrooms
(2019)
7.4
Deadloch
(2023)
7.1
Ms Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries
(2019)
Filmography
7.4
Deadloch
Comedy, Crime, Detective
2023, Australia
7.1
Ms Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries
Drama, Crime, Detective
2019, Australia
7.6
Five Bedrooms
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2019, Australia
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