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Kat Stewart
Kat Stewart
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kat Stewart
Kat Stewart
Kat Stewart
Date of Birth
30 November 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.2
Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries
(2012)
8.2
Offspring
(2010)
7.9
Underbelly
(2008)
Filmography
6.5
One Night
Drama, Mystery
2023, Australia
7.6
Five Bedrooms
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2019, Australia
6.3
Little Monsters
Little Monsters
Horror, Comedy
2019, Australia
Watch trailer
8.2
Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries
Drama, Crime
2012, Australia
8.2
Offspring
Drama, Family, Romantic
2010, Australia
7.9
Underbelly
Drama, Crime
2008, Australia
Show more
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