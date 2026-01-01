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Leonie Elliott
Leonie Elliott Leonie Elliott
Kinoafisha Persons Leonie Elliott

Leonie Elliott

Leonie Elliott

Date of Birth
15 April 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Call the Midwife 8.3
Call the Midwife (2012)

Filmography

Call the Midwife 8.3
Call the Midwife
Drama 2012, Great Britain
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