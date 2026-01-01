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Leonie Elliott
Leonie Elliott
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonie Elliott
Leonie Elliott
Leonie Elliott
Date of Birth
15 April 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.3
Call the Midwife
(2012)
Filmography
8.3
Call the Midwife
Drama
2012, Great Britain
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