Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Al Sharpton
Al Sharpton Al Sharpton
Kinoafisha Persons Al Sharpton

Al Sharpton

Al Sharpton

Date of Birth
3 October 1954
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) 8.1
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (2021)
Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid! 7.3
Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid! (2024)
Good Hair 7.3
Good Hair (2009)

Filmography

Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid! 7.3
Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid! Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid!
Biography, Documentary, History 2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest
Documentary 2024, USA
Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union 6.6
Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union
Documentary 2021, USA
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) 8.1
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Documentary, Music 2021, USA
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali 6.5
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
Biography, Documentary, History 2021, USA
Good Hair 7.3
Good Hair Good Hair
Comedy, Documentary 2009, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more