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Filmography
Al Sharpton
Al Sharpton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Al Sharpton
Al Sharpton
Al Sharpton
Date of Birth
3 October 1954
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.1
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
(2021)
7.3
Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid!
(2024)
7.3
Good Hair
(2009)
Filmography
7.3
Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid!
Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid!
Biography, Documentary, History
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest
Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest
Documentary
2024, USA
6.6
Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union
Documentary
2021, USA
8.1
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Documentary, Music
2021, USA
6.5
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
Biography, Documentary, History
2021, USA
7.3
Good Hair
Good Hair
Comedy, Documentary
2009, USA
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