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Lily Sanfelippo Lily Sanfelippo
Kinoafisha Persons Lily Sanfelippo

Lily Sanfelippo

Lily Sanfelippo

Actor type
The Adventurer, Fantasy heroine, Voice actress

Popular Films

Infinity Train 8.1
Infinity Train (2019)
Spidey y sus sorprendentes amigos 5.5
Spidey y sus sorprendentes amigos (2021)
Princess Power 4.3
Princess Power (2023)

Filmography

Princess Power 4.3
Princess Power
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2023, USA
Spidey y sus sorprendentes amigos 5.5
Spidey y sus sorprendentes amigos
Action, Adventure, Children's 2021, USA
Infinity Train 8.1
Infinity Train
Adventure, Fantasy, Detective, Animation 2019, USA
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