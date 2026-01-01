Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Lily Sanfelippo
Lily Sanfelippo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lily Sanfelippo
Lily Sanfelippo
Lily Sanfelippo
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
8.1
Infinity Train
(2019)
5.5
Spidey y sus sorprendentes amigos
(2021)
4.3
Princess Power
(2023)
Filmography
4.3
Princess Power
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2023, USA
5.5
Spidey y sus sorprendentes amigos
Action, Adventure, Children's
2021, USA
8.1
Infinity Train
Adventure, Fantasy, Detective, Animation
2019, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree