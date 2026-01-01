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Filmography
Lee Biran
Lee Biran
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Biran
Lee Biran
Lee Biran
Date of Birth
16 December 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
Valley of Tears
(2020)
Filmography
7.4
Valley of Tears
Drama, War
2020, Israel
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