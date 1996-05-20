Menu
Alexa Mansour
Alexa Mansour
Date of Birth
20 May 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
The Walking Dead: World Beyond
(2020)
The Walking Dead: World Beyond
Drama, Horror
2020, USA
