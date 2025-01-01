Menu
Andrey Ostrovskiy
Andrey Ostrovskiy
Andrey Ostrovskiy
Date of Birth
23 April 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Popular Films
0.0
Trainees
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Mystery
Year
All
2021
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
1
Trainees
Drama, Mystery
2021, Russia
