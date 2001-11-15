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About
Filmography
Luna Baptiste Schaller
Luna Baptiste Schaller
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luna Baptiste Schaller
Luna Baptiste Schaller
Luna Baptiste Schaller
Date of Birth
15 November 2001
Age
24 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.7
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
(2019)
5.9
Naked Animals
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Year
All
2020
2019
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
5.9
Naked Animals
Nackte Tiere / Naked Animals
Drama
2020, Germany
7.7
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2019, Germany
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