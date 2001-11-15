Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Luna Baptiste Schaller
Luna Baptiste Schaller Luna Baptiste Schaller
Kinoafisha Persons Luna Baptiste Schaller

Luna Baptiste Schaller

Luna Baptiste Schaller

Date of Birth
15 November 2001
Age
24 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) 7.7
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (2019)
Naked Animals 5.9
Naked Animals (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Naked Animals 5.9
Naked Animals Nackte Tiere / Naked Animals
Drama 2020, Germany
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) 7.7
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2019, Germany
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more