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Katie Ledecky
Katie Ledecky
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katie Ledecky
Katie Ledecky
Katie Ledecky
Date of Birth
17 March 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Height
183 cm (6 ft 0 in)
Popular Films
4.6
Greatness Code
(2020)
Filmography
4.6
Greatness Code
Sport, Documentary
2020, USA
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