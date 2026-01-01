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Moscow, RU
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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Mikhail Shamkov
Mikhail Shamkov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Shamkov
Mikhail Shamkov
Mikhail Shamkov
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.4
Zarnitsa
(2021)
5.8
Drugoe imya
(2022)
5.2
Lyogkoe znakomstvo
(2022)
Filmography
5.8
Drugoe imya
Drugoe imya
Drama, Thriller
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
5.2
Lyogkoe znakomstvo
Lyogkoe znakomstvo
Romantic
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
6.4
Zarnitsa
Zarnitsa
Drama, Short
2021, Russia
Izi katka
Comedy
2020, Russia
Show more
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