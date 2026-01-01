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Mikhail Shamkov
Mikhail Shamkov Mikhail Shamkov
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Shamkov

Mikhail Shamkov

Mikhail Shamkov

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Zarnitsa 6.4
Zarnitsa (2021)
Drugoe imya 5.8
Drugoe imya (2022)
Lyogkoe znakomstvo 5.2
Lyogkoe znakomstvo (2022)

Filmography

Drugoe imya 5.8
Drugoe imya Drugoe imya
Drama, Thriller 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Lyogkoe znakomstvo 5.2
Lyogkoe znakomstvo Lyogkoe znakomstvo
Romantic 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Zarnitsa 6.4
Zarnitsa Zarnitsa
Drama, Short 2021, Russia
Izi katka
Izi katka
Comedy 2020, Russia
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