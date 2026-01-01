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Filmography
Amber Abara
Amber Abara
Kinoafisha
Persons
Amber Abara
Amber Abara
Amber Abara
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.8
The White Lotus
(2021)
4.8
Paradise City
(2022)
Filmography
4.8
Paradise City
Paradise City
Action, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.8
The White Lotus
Comedy, Drama
2021, USA
Show more
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