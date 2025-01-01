Adrian Lukis

Menu
Date of Birth
28 March 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries

Popular Films

Pride and Prejudice 8.8
Pride and Prejudice (1995)
Spy City 0.0
Spy City (2020)
Toast of London 0.0
Toast of London (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Spy City
Spy City
Drama, Thriller 2020, Germany/USA
Toast of London
Toast of London
Comedy 2012, Great Britain
Pride and Prejudice 8.8
Pride and Prejudice
Drama, Romantic 1995, Great Britain
