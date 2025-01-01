Menu
Adrian Lukis
Adrian Lukis
Adrian Lukis
Adrian Lukis
Date of Birth
28 March 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Popular Films
8.8
Pride and Prejudice
(1995)
0.0
Spy City
(2020)
0.0
Toast of London
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2020
2012
1995
All
3
TV Shows
3
Actor
3
Spy City
Drama, Thriller
2020, Germany/USA
Toast of London
Comedy
2012, Great Britain
8.8
Pride and Prejudice
Drama, Romantic
1995, Great Britain
