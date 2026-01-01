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About
Filmography
MaameYaa Boafo
MaameYaa Boafo
Kinoafisha
Persons
MaameYaa Boafo
MaameYaa Boafo
MaameYaa Boafo
Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.4
The Mysterious Benedict Society
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Family
Mystery
Year
All
2021
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
1
7.4
The Mysterious Benedict Society
Drama, Family, Mystery
2021, USA
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