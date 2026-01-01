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Craig DiGregorio
Craig DiGregorio
Kinoafisha
Persons
Craig DiGregorio
Craig DiGregorio
Craig DiGregorio
Popular Films
8.3
Ash vs Evil Dead
(2015)
7.8
Everybody Hates Chris
(2005)
7.7
Reaper
(2007)
Filmography
7.6
Nobody Wants This
Comedy
2024, USA
7
Kevin Can F**k Himself
Comedy
2021, USA
7.1
Shrill
Comedy
2019, USA
8.3
Ash vs Evil Dead
Comedy, Action, Horror
2015, USA
7.6
Ugly Americans
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
2010, USA/Canada
7.7
Reaper
Drama, Comedy, Mystery
2007, USA
7.8
Everybody Hates Chris
Comedy
2005, USA
7.1
Drawn Together
Comedy, Reality-TV
2004, USA/Canada
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