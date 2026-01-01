Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lala Kent
Lala Kent Lala Kent
Kinoafisha Persons Lala Kent

Lala Kent

Lala Kent

Actor type
Thriller heroine, Action heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Spree 5.9
Spree (2020)
Dragon Warriors 4.6
Dragon Warriors (2015)
Hard Kill 3.4
Hard Kill (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Out of Death 3.4
Out of Death Out of Death
Crime, Thriller 2021, USA
Hard Kill 3.4
Hard Kill Hard Kill
Action, Thriller 2020, USA
Spree 5.9
Spree Spree
Comedy, Crime, Horror 2020, USA
Dragon Warriors 4.6
Dragon Warriors Dragon Warriors
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2015, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more