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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Lala Kent
Lala Kent
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lala Kent
Lala Kent
Lala Kent
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
5.9
Spree
(2020)
4.6
Dragon Warriors
(2015)
3.4
Hard Kill
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2021
2020
2015
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
3.4
Out of Death
Out of Death
Crime, Thriller
2021, USA
3.4
Hard Kill
Hard Kill
Action, Thriller
2020, USA
5.9
Spree
Spree
Comedy, Crime, Horror
2020, USA
4.6
Dragon Warriors
Dragon Warriors
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2015, USA
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