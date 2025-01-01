Menu
Aleksey Lyapichev
Aleksey Lyapichev
Aleksey Lyapichev
Date of Birth
18 November 1982
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
9.0
Oldskul
(2025)
0.0
Lyuba Upravdom
(2025)
0.0
257 Reasons to Live
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2025
2021
2020
All
4
TV Shows
4
Writer
3
Director
2
Lyuba Upravdom
Comedy
2025, Russia
9
Oldskul
Comedy
2025, Russia
Container
Drama
2021, Russia
257 Reasons to Live
Drama, Comedy
2020, Russia
