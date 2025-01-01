Menu
Aleksey Lyapichev

Aleksey Lyapichev

Date of Birth
18 November 1982
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Filmography

Lyuba Upravdom
Lyuba Upravdom
Comedy 2025, Russia
Oldskul 9
Oldskul
Comedy 2025, Russia
Container
Container
Drama 2021, Russia
257 Reasons to Live
257 Reasons to Live
Drama, Comedy 2020, Russia
