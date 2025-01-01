Menu
Andrey Gavrilov
Date of Birth
18 November 1980
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Popular Films

Restoran po ponyatiyam 7.6
Restoran po ponyatiyam (2022)
Vstretimsya vchera 7.1
Vstretimsya vchera (2024)
Domovyonok Kuzya 6.6
Domovyonok Kuzya (2024)

Filmography

All 13 Films 7 TV Shows 6 Writer 13
Comedy, Family, Fantasy 2026, Russia
Family, Comedy 2026, Russia
Domovyonok Kuzya 6.6
Comedy, Family 2024, Russia
Vstretimsya vchera 7.1
Drama, Sci-Fi 2024, Russia
Restoran po ponyatiyam 7.6
Restoran po ponyatiyam
Comedy, Crime 2022, Russia
Lyubov v zharkie nedeli
Comedy, Romantic 2021, Russia
Striptizery
Comedy 2021, Russia
Legenda Ferrari
Drama, Detective 2020, Russia
Love in Hot Weeks
Comedy 2020, Russia
Lyubov v rabochie nedeli
Comedy, Romantic 2020, Russia
The Guardians 5.7
The Guardians Zashchitniki
Action, Sci-Fi 2017, Russia
Golosa bolshoy strany 4.5
Golosa bolshoy strany Golosa bolshoy strany
Romantic, Musical, Comedy 2016, Russia
Mafia: The Game of Survival 4.1
Mafia: The Game of Survival Mafiya. Igra na vyzhivanie
Sci-Fi, Action 2015, Russia
