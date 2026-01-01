Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Cal MacAninch
Cal MacAninch
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cal MacAninch
Cal MacAninch
Cal MacAninch
Date of Birth
24 November 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.2
MACBETH: David Tennant & Cush Jumbo
(2025)
8.1
Time
(2021)
7.9
Merlin
(2008)
Filmography
The Dark
Crime, Thriller
2026, Great Britain
8.2
MACBETH: David Tennant & Cush Jumbo
MACBETH: David Tennant & Cush Jumbo
Drama
2025, Great Britain
6.6
Trigger Point
Drama, Thriller
2022, Great Britain
8.1
Time
Drama, Thriller
2021, Great Britain
7.3
The Victim
Drama, Thriller,
2019, Great Britain
7.8
Mr Selfridge
Drama
2013, Great Britain
5.6
Agent Hamilton - But Not If It Concerns Your Daughter
Hamilton: Men inte om det gäller din dotter
Action, Thriller, Drama
2012, Sweden
7.9
Merlin
Adventure, Fantasy
2008, Great Britain
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree