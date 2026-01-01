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Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Cal MacAninch
Cal MacAninch Cal MacAninch
Kinoafisha Persons Cal MacAninch

Cal MacAninch

Cal MacAninch

Date of Birth
24 November 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

MACBETH: David Tennant & Cush Jumbo 8.2
MACBETH: David Tennant & Cush Jumbo (2025)
Time 8.1
Time (2021)
Merlin 7.9
Merlin (2008)

Filmography

The Dark
The Dark
Crime, Thriller 2026, Great Britain
MACBETH: David Tennant & Cush Jumbo 8.2
MACBETH: David Tennant & Cush Jumbo MACBETH: David Tennant & Cush Jumbo
Drama 2025, Great Britain
Trigger Point 6.6
Trigger Point
Drama, Thriller 2022, Great Britain
Time 8.1
Time
Drama, Thriller 2021, Great Britain
The Victim 7.3
The Victim
Drama, Thriller, 2019, Great Britain
Mr Selfridge 7.8
Mr Selfridge
Drama 2013, Great Britain
Agent Hamilton - But Not If It Concerns Your Daughter 5.6
Agent Hamilton - But Not If It Concerns Your Daughter Hamilton: Men inte om det gäller din dotter
Action, Thriller, Drama 2012, Sweden
Merlin 7.9
Merlin
Adventure, Fantasy 2008, Great Britain
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