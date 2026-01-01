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Nabil Elouhabi
Nabil Elouhabi Nabil Elouhabi
Kinoafisha Persons Nabil Elouhabi

Nabil Elouhabi

Nabil Elouhabi

Date of Birth
6 February 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

The Night Of 8.3
The Night Of (2016)
Time 8.1
Time (2021)
Blue Lights 8.0
Blue Lights (2023)

Filmography

Bait
Bait
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2026, USA/Great Britain
Heavyweight 7.9
Heavyweight Heavyweight
Thriller 2025, Great Britain
Fuze 6.4
Fuze Fuze
Action, Crime, Drama 2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Tickets
Desert Warrior 2.8
Desert Warrior Desert Warrior
Action, Adventure, Drama 2025, Saudi Arabia / USA
Watch trailer
The Outrun 7.4
The Outrun The Outrun
Drama 2024, Great Britain / Germany
Watch trailer
Elyas 6.1
Elyas Elyas
Action 2024, France
Watch trailer
Blue Lights 8
Blue Lights
Drama, Crime 2023, Great Britain
Trigger Point 6.6
Trigger Point
Drama, Thriller 2022, Great Britain
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