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Filmography
Nabil Elouhabi
Nabil Elouhabi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nabil Elouhabi
Nabil Elouhabi
Nabil Elouhabi
Date of Birth
6 February 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.3
The Night Of
(2016)
8.1
Time
(2021)
8.0
Blue Lights
(2023)
Filmography
Bait
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2026, USA/Great Britain
7.9
Heavyweight
Heavyweight
Thriller
2025, Great Britain
6.4
Fuze
Fuze
Action, Crime, Drama
2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Tickets
2.8
Desert Warrior
Desert Warrior
Action, Adventure, Drama
2025, Saudi Arabia / USA
Watch trailer
7.4
The Outrun
The Outrun
Drama
2024, Great Britain / Germany
Watch trailer
6.1
Elyas
Elyas
Action
2024, France
Watch trailer
8
Blue Lights
Drama, Crime
2023, Great Britain
6.6
Trigger Point
Drama, Thriller
2022, Great Britain
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