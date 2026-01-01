Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Matthew Mercer
Matthew Mercer Matthew Mercer
Kinoafisha Persons Matthew Mercer

Matthew Mercer

Matthew Mercer

Date of Birth
29 June 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Voice actor

Popular Films

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (2012)
Cowboy Bebop 8.6
Cowboy Bebop (1998)
The Legend of Vox Machina 8.3
The Legend of Vox Machina (2022)

Filmography

Mighty Nein
Mighty Nein
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2025, USA
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft 5.3
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Action, Adventure 2024, USA
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest 7.8
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest
Anime 2024, Japan
Resident Evil: Death Island 7.3
Resident Evil: Death Island Resident Evil: Death Island
Action, Animation, Anime, Horror 2023, Japan
Watch trailer
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 8.1
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi 2022, Japan
The Legend of Vox Machina 8.3
The Legend of Vox Machina
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy 2022, USA
Dragon Age: Absolution 6.3
Dragon Age: Absolution
Fantasy, Action, Adventure, Animation 2022, USA
Justice Society: World War II 6.4
Justice Society: World War II Justice Society: World War II
Action, Adventure, Animation 2021, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more