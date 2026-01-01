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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Matthew Mercer
Matthew Mercer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew Mercer
Matthew Mercer
Matthew Mercer
Date of Birth
29 June 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
(2012)
8.6
Cowboy Bebop
(1998)
8.3
The Legend of Vox Machina
(2022)
Filmography
Mighty Nein
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2025, USA
5.3
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Action, Adventure
2024, USA
7.8
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest
Anime
2024, Japan
7.3
Resident Evil: Death Island
Resident Evil: Death Island
Action, Animation, Anime, Horror
2023, Japan
Watch trailer
8.1
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi
2022, Japan
8.3
The Legend of Vox Machina
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
2022, USA
6.3
Dragon Age: Absolution
Fantasy, Action, Adventure, Animation
2022, USA
6.4
Justice Society: World War II
Justice Society: World War II
Action, Adventure, Animation
2021, USA
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