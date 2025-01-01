Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alain Fromager
Alain Fromager
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alain Fromager
Alain Fromager
Alain Fromager
Date of Birth
30 October 1960
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
5.7
Niki
(2024)
0.0
Glacé
(2017)
0.0
Romance
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2020
2017
All
3
Films
1
TV Shows
2
Actor
3
5.7
Niki
Niki
Biography
2024, France
Watch trailer
Romance
Drama, Romantic
2020, France
Glacé
Drama, Thriller
2017, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree