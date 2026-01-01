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About
Filmography
April Stewart
April Stewart
Kinoafisha
Persons
April Stewart
April Stewart
April Stewart
Date of Birth
1 April 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Voice actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.4
South Park
(1997)
8.3
The Legend of Korra
(2012)
7.3
South Park: The End of Obesity
(2024)
Filmography
7
Boomerang Bro Gets Grounded: The First Movie: Kalahari Waterpark Disaster
Boomerang Bro Gets Grounded: The First Movie: Kalahari Waterpark Disaster
Comedy
2025, USA
7.3
South Park: The End of Obesity
South Park: The End Of Obesity
Animation
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Curious George: Go West, Go Wild
Curious George: Go West, Go Wild
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2020, USA
6.4
Be Cool Scooby-Doo!
Adventure, Children's, Family
2015, USA
6
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
Animation, Adventure, Comedy
2014, USA
Watch trailer
8.3
The Legend of Korra
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2012, USA
8.4
South Park
Comedy, Animation
1997, USA
Show more
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