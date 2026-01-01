Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Mehrali Pashaev
Mehrali Pashaev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mehrali Pashaev
Mehrali Pashaev
Mehrali Pashaev
Date of Birth
4 August 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
6.8
Semeyka
(2021)
6.6
Ivanovy-Ivanovy
(2017)
6.5
Modnyy sindikat
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2023
2022
2021
2017
2016
2015
All
9
Films
3
TV Shows
6
Writer
8
Director
2
5.3
Vinodely
Comedy
2025, Russia
5.8
Galya, u nas otmena
Comedy
2023, Russia
6.5
Modnyy sindikat
Comedy
2022, Russia
5.3
Le.gen.da
Comedy, Action
2021, Russia
6.8
Semeyka
Comedy
2021, Russia
6.6
Ivanovy-Ivanovy
Comedy, Family
2017, Russia
3.8
Neulovimye: Jackpot
Neulovimye: Jackpot
Adventure, Comedy, Crime
2016, Russia
3.5
Neulovimye: Bangkok
Neulovimye: Bangkok
Adventure, Crime
2016, Russia
5.1
Neulovimye: Posledniy geroy
Neulovimye: Posledniy geroy
Thriller, Crime, Drama
2015, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree