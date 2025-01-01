Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Belov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Belov
Aleksandr Belov
Date of Birth
16 April 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Popular Films
0.0
Zavtrak v postel
(2017)
0.0
Fizruk
(2014)
0.0
Le.gen.da
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2021
2020
2017
2014
All
5
Films
1
TV Shows
4
Writer
4
Actor
1
Le.gen.da
Comedy, Action
2021, Russia
Drama, Comedy
2020, Russia
Zavtrak v postel
Romantic
2017, Russia
Fizruk
Comedy
2014, Russia
Trudnye papy
Trudnye papy
Comedy
, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree