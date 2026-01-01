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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lorena Diaz
Lorena Diaz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lorena Diaz
Lorena Diaz
Lorena Diaz
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Horror actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.6
Chicago Med
(2015)
6.1
Departing Seniors
(2023)
5.2
Who Gets the Dog?
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Horror
Year
All
2023
2016
2015
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actress
3
6.1
Departing Seniors
Departing Seniors
Comedy, Horror, Detective
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.2
Who Gets the Dog?
Who Gets the Dog?
Comedy
2016, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Chicago Med
Drama
2015, USA
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