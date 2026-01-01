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Lorena Diaz
Lorena Diaz Lorena Diaz
Kinoafisha Persons Lorena Diaz

Lorena Diaz

Lorena Diaz

Actor type
Comedy actress, Horror actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Chicago Med 7.6
Chicago Med (2015)
Departing Seniors 6.1
Departing Seniors (2023)
Who Gets the Dog? 5.2
Who Gets the Dog? (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Departing Seniors 6.1
Departing Seniors Departing Seniors
Comedy, Horror, Detective 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Who Gets the Dog? 5.2
Who Gets the Dog? Who Gets the Dog?
Comedy 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Chicago Med 7.6
Chicago Med
Drama 2015, USA
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