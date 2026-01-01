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Filmography
Michael Brown
Michael Brown
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Brown
Michael Brown
Michael Brown
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.9
Flint Strong
(2024)
6.4
Naked and Afraid
(2013)
5.7
Ghostwriter
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adult
Adventure
Biography
Children's
Drama
Fantasy
Reality-TV
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2022
2019
2013
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Actor
4
6.9
Flint Strong
Flint Strong
Biography, Drama, Sport
2024, USA
5.6
Deep Water
Deep Water
Thriller, Adult
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Ghostwriter
Adventure, Children's, Fantasy
2019, USA
6.4
Naked and Afraid
Reality-TV
2013, USA
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