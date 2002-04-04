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Filmography
Lyubava Shoklya
Lyubava Shoklya
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyubava Shoklya
Lyubava Shoklya
Lyubava Shoklya
Date of Birth
4 April 2002
Age
24 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.1
Seks, іnsta і ZNO
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2020
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
1
6.1
Seks, іnsta і ZNO
Drama, Comedy
2020, Ukraine
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