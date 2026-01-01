Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Leigh Bardugo
Leigh Bardugo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leigh Bardugo
Leigh Bardugo
Leigh Bardugo
Date of Birth
6 April 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Popular Films
7.2
Shadow and Bone
(2021)
Filmography
7.3
Shadow and Bone
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2021, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree