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Moscow, RU
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Filmography
Yana Konovalova
Yana Konovalova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yana Konovalova
Yana Konovalova
Yana Konovalova
Date of Birth
20 February 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.4
Pischeblok
(2021)
Filmography
6.4
Pischeblok
Drama, Thriller
2021, Russia
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