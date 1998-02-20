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Yana Konovalova
Yana Konovalova Yana Konovalova
Kinoafisha Persons Yana Konovalova

Yana Konovalova

Yana Konovalova

Date of Birth
20 February 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Pischeblok 6.4
Pischeblok (2021)

Filmography

Pischeblok 6.4
Pischeblok
Drama, Thriller 2021, Russia
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