Manos Gavras
Kinoafisha
Manos Gavras
Date of Birth
9 July 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero
Popular Films
5.8
The Enforcer
(2022)
5.6
Killer Heat
(2024)
5.6
Killer Heat
Crime, Drama, Detective
2024, USA
5.8
The Enforcer
Action, Thriller
2022, USA
