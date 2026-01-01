Menu
Manos Gavras
Date of Birth
9 July 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Genre
Year
Killer Heat 5.6
Killer Heat Killer Heat
Crime, Drama, Detective 2024, USA
The Enforcer 5.8
The Enforcer The Enforcer
Action, Thriller 2022, USA
