Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Abbie Cobb
Abbie Cobb
Kinoafisha
Persons
Abbie Cobb
Abbie Cobb
Abbie Cobb
Date of Birth
6 June 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Height
157 cm (5 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.8
Santa Clarita Diet
(2017)
7.7
Young & Hungry
(2014)
7.6
On My Block
(2018)
Filmography
4.5
She the People
Comedy
2025, USA
7.4
Them
Horror
2021, USA
6.6
How to Deter a Robber
How to Deter a Robber
Comedy, Crime
2020, USA
7.6
On My Block
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2018, USA
7.8
Santa Clarita Diet
Comedy, Horror
2017, USA
7.1
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2014, USA
7.7
Young & Hungry
Comedy, Romantic
2014, USA
7
NCIS: New Orleans
Drama, Crime
2014, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree