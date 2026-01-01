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Abbie Cobb
Abbie Cobb Abbie Cobb
Kinoafisha Persons Abbie Cobb

Abbie Cobb

Abbie Cobb

Date of Birth
6 June 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Height
157 cm (5 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Santa Clarita Diet 7.8
Santa Clarita Diet (2017)
Young & Hungry 7.7
Young & Hungry (2014)
On My Block 7.6
On My Block (2018)

Filmography

She the People 4.5
She the People
Comedy 2025, USA
Them 7.4
Them
Horror 2021, USA
How to Deter a Robber 6.6
How to Deter a Robber How to Deter a Robber
Comedy, Crime 2020, USA
On My Block 7.6
On My Block
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2018, USA
Santa Clarita Diet 7.8
Santa Clarita Diet
Comedy, Horror 2017, USA
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce 7.1
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2014, USA
Young & Hungry 7.7
Young & Hungry
Comedy, Romantic 2014, USA
NCIS: New Orleans 7
NCIS: New Orleans
Drama, Crime 2014, USA
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