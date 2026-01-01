Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Adam Silver
Adam Silver
Kinoafisha
Persons
Adam Silver
Adam Silver
Adam Silver
Occupation
Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.0
The Diplomat
(2023)
6.7
Single Drunk Female
(2022)
6.5
Fort Bliss
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2022
2014
All
3
Films
1
TV Shows
2
Producer
1
Director
1
Actor
1
8
The Diplomat
Drama, Thriller
2023, USA
6.7
Single Drunk Female
Drama, Comedy
2022, USA
6.5
Fort Bliss
Fort Bliss
Drama
2014, USA / Turkey
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree