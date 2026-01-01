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Craig David Wallace
Craig David Wallace Craig David Wallace
Kinoafisha Persons Craig David Wallace

Craig David Wallace

Craig David Wallace

Date of Birth
1 January 1901
Age
125 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer

Popular Films

The Artful Detective 8.3
The Artful Detective (2008)
Slasher 7.1
Slasher (2016)
Dead Still 6.8
Dead Still (2020)

Filmography

Bet 6.5
Bet
Drama, Thriller 2025, Canada
Motherly 4.7
Motherly Motherly
Horror, Thriller 2021, Canada
Watch trailer
Dead Still 6.8
Dead Still
Drama, Comedy, Detective, 2020, Ireland/Canada/Germany
Freakish
Freakish
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2016, USA
Slasher 7.1
Slasher
Horror, Thriller, Detective 2016, Canada
The Artful Detective 8.3
The Artful Detective
Drama, Crime, Detective 2008, Canada
Show more
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