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About
Craig David Wallace
Craig David Wallace
Kinoafisha
Persons
Craig David Wallace
Craig David Wallace
Craig David Wallace
Date of Birth
1 January 1901
Age
125 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer
Popular Films
8.3
The Artful Detective
(2008)
7.1
Slasher
(2016)
6.8
Dead Still
(2020)
Filmography
6.5
Bet
Drama, Thriller
2025, Canada
4.7
Motherly
Motherly
Horror, Thriller
2021, Canada
Watch trailer
6.8
Dead Still
Drama, Comedy, Detective,
2020, Ireland/Canada/Germany
Freakish
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2016, USA
7.1
Slasher
Horror, Thriller, Detective
2016, Canada
8.3
The Artful Detective
Drama, Crime, Detective
2008, Canada
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