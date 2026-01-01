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Matthew Sunderland
Matthew Sunderland Matthew Sunderland
Kinoafisha Persons Matthew Sunderland

Matthew Sunderland

Matthew Sunderland

Date of Birth
1 January 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller hero, Horror actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Wanted 7.5
Wanted (2016)
Pearl 7.3
Pearl (2022)
Bloody Hell 6.6
Bloody Hell (2021)

Filmography

Cellar Door 5.2
Cellar Door Cellar Door
Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Pearl 7.3
Pearl Pearl
Horror 2022, Canada
Watch trailer
Bloody Hell 6.6
Bloody Hell Bloody Hell
Action, Horror, Mystery 2021, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
Wanted 7.5
Wanted
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2016, Australia
The Lost City of Z 6.4
The Lost City of Z The Lost City of Z
History, Drama, Adventure, Biography, Action 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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