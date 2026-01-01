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Filmography
Matthew Sunderland
Matthew Sunderland
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew Sunderland
Matthew Sunderland
Matthew Sunderland
Date of Birth
1 January 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.5
Wanted
(2016)
7.3
Pearl
(2022)
6.6
Bloody Hell
(2021)
Filmography
5.2
Cellar Door
Cellar Door
Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Pearl
Pearl
Horror
2022, Canada
Watch trailer
6.6
Bloody Hell
Bloody Hell
Action, Horror, Mystery
2021, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Wanted
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2016, Australia
6.4
The Lost City of Z
The Lost City of Z
History, Drama, Adventure, Biography, Action
2016, USA
Watch trailer
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