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Filmography
Caroline Craig
Caroline Craig
Kinoafisha
Persons
Caroline Craig
Caroline Craig
Caroline Craig
Date of Birth
30 April 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Horror actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.9
Underbelly
(2008)
6.6
Bloody Hell
(2021)
Filmography
6.6
Bloody Hell
Bloody Hell
Action, Horror, Mystery
2021, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
7.9
Underbelly
Drama, Crime
2008, Australia
Show more
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