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Caroline Craig
Caroline Craig Caroline Craig
Kinoafisha Persons Caroline Craig

Caroline Craig

Caroline Craig

Date of Birth
30 April 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Action heroine, Horror actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Underbelly 7.9
Underbelly (2008)
Bloody Hell 6.6
Bloody Hell (2021)

Filmography

Bloody Hell 6.6
Bloody Hell Bloody Hell
Action, Horror, Mystery 2021, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
Underbelly 7.9
Underbelly
Drama, Crime 2008, Australia
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