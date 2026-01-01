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Leonard R. Garner Jr.
Leonard R. Garner Jr. Leonard R. Garner Jr.
Kinoafisha Persons Leonard R. Garner Jr.

Leonard R. Garner Jr.

Leonard R. Garner Jr.

Date of Birth
1 January 1901
Age
125 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

Rules of Engagement 7.3
Rules of Engagement (2007)
Men at Work 7.1
Men at Work (2012)
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place 6.9
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (2024)

Filmography

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place 6.9
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
Comedy, Family, Fantasy 2024, USA
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder 2.5
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder
Comedy, Children's 2022, USA
What? 4.8
What? What?
Comedy 2021, USA
Danger Force 4.4
Danger Force
Comedy, Family 2020, USA
Family Reunion 6.5
Family Reunion
Comedy, Family 2019, USA
The Neighborhood 6.7
The Neighborhood
Comedy, Family 2018, USA
Liv and Maddie 6.3
Liv and Maddie
Drama, Comedy, Family 2013, USA
The Thundermans 6
The Thundermans
Comedy, Family, Sci-Fi 2013, USA
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