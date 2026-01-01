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About
Filmography
Leonard R. Garner Jr.
Leonard R. Garner Jr.
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonard R. Garner Jr.
Leonard R. Garner Jr.
Leonard R. Garner Jr.
Date of Birth
1 January 1901
Age
125 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.3
Rules of Engagement
(2007)
7.1
Men at Work
(2012)
6.9
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
(2024)
Filmography
6.9
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
Comedy, Family, Fantasy
2024, USA
2.5
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder
Comedy, Children's
2022, USA
4.8
What?
What?
Comedy
2021, USA
4.4
Danger Force
Comedy, Family
2020, USA
6.5
Family Reunion
Comedy, Family
2019, USA
6.7
The Neighborhood
Comedy, Family
2018, USA
6.3
Liv and Maddie
Drama, Comedy, Family
2013, USA
6
The Thundermans
Comedy, Family, Sci-Fi
2013, USA
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