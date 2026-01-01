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About
Eric Dean Seaton
Eric Dean Seaton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eric Dean Seaton
Eric Dean Seaton
Eric Dean Seaton
Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
8.6
High Potential
(2024)
8.3
Modern Family
(2009)
8.0
Life in Pieces
(2015)
Filmography
8.6
High Potential
Drama, Crime, Detective
2024, USA
5.1
Gotham Knights
Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2023, USA
7.7
Will Trent
Drama, Crime
2023, USA
7
The Cleaning Lady
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2022, USA
6.2
All American: Homecoming
Drama, Sport
2022, USA
5.3
The Rookie: Feds
Drama, Crime
2022, USA
7.8
Superman & Lois
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
4.1
Batwoman
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
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