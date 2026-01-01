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TV Shows
About
Awards
Michael Spiller
Michael Spiller
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Spiller
Michael Spiller
Michael Spiller
Date of Birth
1 August 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
8.8
The Office
(2005)
8.3
Better Off Ted
(2009)
8.3
Modern Family
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Romantic
Sport
Year
All
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2007
2006
2005
2002
2001
1998
All
25
TV Shows
25
Director
25
7.3
So Help Me Todd
Drama, Comedy, Family
2022, USA
7.4
The Sex Lives of College Girls
Comedy
2021, USA
7.4
Firefly Lane
Drama
2021, USA
7.1
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
Drama, Comedy, Sport
2021, USA
7.3
AJ and the Queen
Drama, Comedy
2020, USA
7.1
Whiskey Cavalier
Drama, Comedy
2019, USA
7.6
Good Girls
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2018, USA
7.6
Fresh Off the Boat
Comedy
2015, USA
7.2
black-ish
Comedy, Family
2014, USA
8.1
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Comedy, Action, Crime
2013, USA
7.4
Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23
Comedy
2012, USA
7.8
The Mindy Project
Comedy, Romantic
2012, USA
7.6
New Girl
Comedy, Romantic
2011, USA
8.3
Better Off Ted
Comedy
2009, USA
7.3
Cougar Town
Comedy
2009, USA
8.3
Modern Family
Comedy, Family
2009, USA
8
The Middle
Comedy, Family
2009, USA
7.6
Samantha Who?
Comedy
2007, USA
7.1
Ugly Betty
Drama, Comedy
2006, USA
7.6
Big Love
Drama
2006, USA
8
Kitchen Confidential
Comedy
2005, USA
8.8
The Office
Comedy
2005, USA
8.2
Monk
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2002, USA
8.2
Scrubs
Drama, Comedy
2001, USA
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