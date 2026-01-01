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Yany Prado
Yany Prado Yany Prado
Kinoafisha Persons Yany Prado

Yany Prado

Yany Prado

Date of Birth
2 January 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

La Reina Soy Yo 6.7
La Reina Soy Yo (2019)
Sky Rojo 6.4
Sky Rojo (2021)

Filmography

Sky Rojo 6.4
Sky Rojo
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2021, Spain
La Reina Soy Yo 6.7
La Reina Soy Yo
Drama 2019, Mexico
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