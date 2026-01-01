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Filmography
Yany Prado
Yany Prado
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yany Prado
Yany Prado
Yany Prado
Date of Birth
2 January 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.7
La Reina Soy Yo
(2019)
6.4
Sky Rojo
(2021)
Filmography
6.4
Sky Rojo
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2021, Spain
6.7
La Reina Soy Yo
Drama
2019, Mexico
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