Aleksandr Kurlov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Kurlov
Aleksandr Kurlov
Date of Birth
17 August 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
8.9
Chikatilo
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Detective
Drama
Year
All
2021
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
1
8.9
Chikatilo
Drama, Detective
2021, Russia
