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Lizze Broadway
Lizze Broadway Lizze Broadway
Kinoafisha Persons Lizze Broadway

Lizze Broadway

Lizze Broadway

Date of Birth
16 February 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actress, Action heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Gen V 7.5
Gen V (2023)
Ghosted 6.1
Ghosted (2023)
Kinda Pregnant 4.9
Kinda Pregnant (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Kinda Pregnant 4.9
Kinda Pregnant Kinda Pregnant
Comedy, Drama 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Gen V 7.5
Gen V
Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy 2023, USA
Ghosted 6.1
Ghosted Ghosted
Action, Adventure, Romantic 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Inhabitant 4.6
The Inhabitant The Inhabitant
Horror, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules 3.8
American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules
Comedy 2020, USA
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