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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lizze Broadway
Lizze Broadway
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lizze Broadway
Lizze Broadway
Lizze Broadway
Date of Birth
16 February 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.5
Gen V
(2023)
6.1
Ghosted
(2023)
4.9
Kinda Pregnant
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2023
2022
2020
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Actress
5
4.9
Kinda Pregnant
Kinda Pregnant
Comedy, Drama
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Gen V
Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy
2023, USA
6.1
Ghosted
Ghosted
Action, Adventure, Romantic
2023, USA
Watch trailer
4.6
The Inhabitant
The Inhabitant
Horror, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
3.8
American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules
American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules
Comedy
2020, USA
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