Melisa Döngel

Date of Birth
19 September 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
176 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Eye colour
green
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Sen Çal Kapimi 7.9
Sen Çal Kapimi (2020)
Cem Karaca and his tears 7.5
Cem Karaca and his tears (2024)
Love, luck, logic 6.8
Love, luck, logic (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sekizinci Aile
Sekizinci Aile
Romantic 2025, Turkey
Sorgu 6.7
Sorgu
Drama, Crime 2024, Turkey
Holding 3.8
Holding
Drama 2024, Turkey
Cem Karaca and his tears 7.5
Cem Karaca and his tears Cem Karaca'nin Gözyaslari
Biography, Drama, Music 2024, Turkey
Son of a Rich 6
Son of a Rich Son of a Rich
Comedy 2024, Turkey
Watch trailer
Kirli Sepeti 5.7
Kirli Sepeti
Drama, Comedy, Detective 2023, Turkey
Prestij Meselesi 6.1
Prestij Meselesi Prestij Meselesi
Drama, Music 2023, Turkey
Love Tactics 2 5
Love Tactics 2 Ask Taktikleri 2
Comedy, Romantic 2023, Turkey
Watch trailer
Kusursuz Kiracı 6.3
Kusursuz Kiracı
Drama 2022, Turkey
Dünyayla Benim Aramda 5.6
Dünyayla Benim Aramda
Romantic 2022, Turkey
Love, luck, logic 6.8
Love, luck, logic
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2021, Turkey
Sadakatsiz 6.2
Sadakatsiz
Drama, Thriller 2020, Turkey
Sen Çal Kapimi 7.9
Sen Çal Kapimi
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2020, Turkey
Our Story 6.3
Our Story
Drama, Comedy, Family 2017, Turkey
