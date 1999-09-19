Menu
Melisa Döngel
Melisa Döngel
Date of Birth
19 September 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
176 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Eye colour
green
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.9
Sen Çal Kapimi
(2020)
7.5
Cem Karaca and his tears
(2024)
6.8
Love, luck, logic
(2021)
Filmography
14
Sekizinci Aile
Romantic
2025, Turkey
6.7
Sorgu
Drama, Crime
2024, Turkey
3.8
Holding
Drama
2024, Turkey
7.5
Cem Karaca and his tears
Cem Karaca'nin Gözyaslari
Biography, Drama, Music
2024, Turkey
6
Son of a Rich
Son of a Rich
Comedy
2024, Turkey
Watch trailer
5.7
Kirli Sepeti
Drama, Comedy, Detective
2023, Turkey
6.1
Prestij Meselesi
Prestij Meselesi
Drama, Music
2023, Turkey
5
Love Tactics 2
Ask Taktikleri 2
Comedy, Romantic
2023, Turkey
Watch trailer
6.3
Kusursuz Kiracı
Drama
2022, Turkey
5.6
Dünyayla Benim Aramda
Romantic
2022, Turkey
6.8
Love, luck, logic
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2021, Turkey
6.2
Sadakatsiz
Drama, Thriller
2020, Turkey
7.9
Sen Çal Kapimi
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2020, Turkey
6.3
Our Story
Drama, Comedy, Family
2017, Turkey
