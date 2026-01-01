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Filmography
Evrim Doğan
Evrim Doğan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Evrim Doğan
Evrim Doğan
Evrim Doğan
Date of Birth
5 September 1977
Birthday in 2 day(s)
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.9
Sen Çal Kapimi
(2020)
6.2
Our Story
(2017)
6.1
Cute & Dangerous
(2015)
Filmography
Muhtemel Aşk
Comedy, Romantic
2026, Turkey
3.3
Sustalı Ceylan
Drama, Crime, Mystery
2025, Turkey
6
Yıldızlar Bana Uzak
Drama, Family, Romantic
2023, Turkey
7.9
Sen Çal Kapimi
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2020, Turkey
6.2
Our Story
Drama, Comedy, Family
2017, Turkey
6.1
Cute & Dangerous
Sevimli Tehlikeli
Comedy, Romantic
2015, Turkey
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