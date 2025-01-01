Menu
Alexis Georgoulis
Date of Birth
6 October 1974
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

The Durrells 6.6
The Durrells (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 1 TV Shows 1 Actor 1
The Durrells 6.6
The Durrells
Drama, Comedy, Family 2016, Great Britain
