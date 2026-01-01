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About
Filmography
Shaniqua Okwok
Shaniqua Okwok
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shaniqua Okwok
Shaniqua Okwok
Shaniqua Okwok
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.4
It's a Sin
(2021)
7.6
Small Axe
(2020)
7.2
Sick of It
(2018)
Filmography
6.9
Maigret
Drama, Crime, Detective
2025, USA
6.8
Bookish
Drama, Crime
2025, Great Britain
7.2
The Flatshare
Comedy, Romantic
2022, Great Britain
8.4
It's a Sin
Drama, Comedy,
2021, Great Britain
6.6
Wolfe
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2021, Great Britain
7.6
Small Axe
Drama,
2020, Great Britain
7.2
Sick of It
Comedy
2018, Great Britain
5.3
Never Let Me Go
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
, USA
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