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Shaniqua Okwok
Shaniqua Okwok Shaniqua Okwok
Kinoafisha Persons Shaniqua Okwok

Shaniqua Okwok

Shaniqua Okwok

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

It's a Sin 8.4
It's a Sin (2021)
Small Axe 7.6
Small Axe (2020)
Sick of It 7.2
Sick of It (2018)

Filmography

Maigret 6.9
Maigret
Drama, Crime, Detective 2025, USA
Bookish 6.8
Bookish
Drama, Crime 2025, Great Britain
The Flatshare 7.2
The Flatshare
Comedy, Romantic 2022, Great Britain
It's a Sin 8.4
It's a Sin
Drama, Comedy, 2021, Great Britain
Wolfe 6.6
Wolfe
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2021, Great Britain
Small Axe 7.6
Small Axe
Drama, 2020, Great Britain
Sick of It 7.2
Sick of It
Comedy 2018, Great Britain
Never Let Me Go 5.3
Never Let Me Go
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi , USA
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