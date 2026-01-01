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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Louise Mieritz
Louise Mieritz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louise Mieritz
Louise Mieritz
Louise Mieritz
Date of Birth
30 April 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
7.2
DNA
(2019)
6.3
The Idiots
(1998)
6.0
How to Get Rid of Others
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Mystery
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2022
2019
2007
2006
1998
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Actress
5
5.1
The Cake Dynasty
Kagefabrikken
Comedy
2022, Denmark
7.2
DNA
Drama, Crime, Mystery
2019, Denmark/France
6
How to Get Rid of Others
Hvordan vi slipper af med de andre
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2007, Denmark
5.8
The Boss of It All
Direktøren for det hele / The Boss of It All
Comedy
2006, Denmark / Sweden / Iceland / Italy / France / Norway / Finland / Germany
Watch trailer
6.3
The Idiots
Idioterne
Drama
1998, Denmark
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