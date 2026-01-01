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Louise Mieritz
Louise Mieritz Louise Mieritz
Kinoafisha Persons Louise Mieritz

Louise Mieritz

Louise Mieritz

Date of Birth
30 April 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

DNA 7.2
DNA (2019)
The Idiots 6.3
The Idiots (1998)
How to Get Rid of Others 6.0
How to Get Rid of Others (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Cake Dynasty 5.1
The Cake Dynasty Kagefabrikken
Comedy 2022, Denmark
DNA 7.2
DNA
Drama, Crime, Mystery 2019, Denmark/France
How to Get Rid of Others 6
How to Get Rid of Others Hvordan vi slipper af med de andre
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2007, Denmark
The Boss of It All 5.8
The Boss of It All Direktøren for det hele / The Boss of It All
Comedy 2006, Denmark / Sweden / Iceland / Italy / France / Norway / Finland / Germany
Watch trailer
The Idiots 6.3
The Idiots Idioterne
Drama 1998, Denmark
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