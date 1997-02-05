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Luke Newton
Luke Newton Luke Newton
Kinoafisha Persons Luke Newton

Luke Newton

Luke Newton

Date of Birth
5 February 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Horror actor, Science-fiction hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Bridgerton 8.0
Bridgerton (2020)
Lake Placid: Legacy 3.9
Lake Placid: Legacy (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Bridgerton 8
Bridgerton
Drama, Romantic 2020, USA
Lake Placid: Legacy 3.9
Lake Placid: Legacy Lake Placid: Legacy
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2018, South Africa
News about Luke Newton’s private life
Luke Newton
'My Jaw Dropped When I Read This': The Arrival of a Baby and Other Details of Season 4 of 'Bridgerton'
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