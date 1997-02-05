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Luke Newton
Luke Newton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luke Newton
Luke Newton
Luke Newton
Date of Birth
5 February 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.0
Bridgerton
(2020)
3.9
Lake Placid: Legacy
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2020
2018
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
2
8
Bridgerton
Drama, Romantic
2020, USA
3.9
Lake Placid: Legacy
Lake Placid: Legacy
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2018, South Africa
News about Luke Newton’s private life
'My Jaw Dropped When I Read This': The Arrival of a Baby and Other Details of Season 4 of 'Bridgerton'
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